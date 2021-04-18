Annual roadside cleanup set for May 8

The annual P.E.I. Women's Institute roadside cleanup is going ahead this spring after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Last year was the first time since the cleanup began in 1973 that the provincewide campaign didn't happen, though some members did their part individually.

This year's cleanup is scheduled for May 8.

Helen Nicholson, who is on the women's institute board, said she expects to see a lot of discarded masks.

"I live in Charlottetown and I have seen discarded masks everywhere. And it's not a nice thing to see."

Nicholson said everyone must wear gloves as they gather the garbage they find along the side of the road or in ditches.

Poster shows prizes of $100 up for grabs. (Island Waster Management)

The traditional yellow W-I bags are available through Island Waste Management and select Access P.E.I. sites starting April 26. People can also use clear bags from home.

Collections can be left at the roadside for transportation crews to pick up.

All COVID-19 health protocols will be followed.

