PCs breaking campaign promise on women's health, says Liberal MLA

Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly is question P.E.I.'s governing Progressive Conservatives on what he's calling a broken election promise.

McNeilly said he is "very disappointed" there is no provision in the provincial budget for a women's health fund — something that was promised in the PC election platform.

"It's apparent that the introduction of a women's health strategy and $5 million women's health fund has gone to the bottom of the government's priority list now that the election is over," McNeilly said.

He brought up the issue during question period on Wednesday.

Can't get to all promises right away

When McNeilly asked why the PCs did not allocate funds for a women's health fund this year, Health Minister James Aylward said it's not possible for his party to move ahead on all election promises right away.

"No government is going to do everything in the first couple of weeks, or the first year of their mandate," Aylward said.

"When you make a platform for an election of course there is a long-term plan to unfold over potentially a four year period — hopefully a four year period. And that's what we're moving forward on."

Health Minister James Aylward said his party can't act on all its election promises right away. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. )

But McNeilly said that answer didn't line up with the campaign promise.

"The PC platform committed actually $1,325,000 in the first year. So I'm not sure I understand your answer." McNeilly said.

McNeilly said women's health was a major concern he heard about while campaigning. He said he'd like to see investments in things like in vitro fertilization and gynecology, and he questioned why the fund is "no longer an immediate priority."

Focus on frontline workers

Aylward said women's health is still a priority for his government. He said in this budget, his party "made the conscious decision to put more emphasis on the frontline workers."

"That's something that the healthcare professionals here on PEI have been telling us that we need, is more of a focus on primary care. So we are investing and we will be investing into front line health care workers, to provide better care, not only for women but for all Islanders."

