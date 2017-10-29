P.E.I. Business Women's Association gearing up for spring symposium

The P.E.I. Business Women's Association has its spring symposium coming up with workshops and keynote speakers.

Executive director Margaret Magner said the association has reimagined the event set for May 23 at Holland College.

"We're focusing a lot on workshops and interactive training," she said.

This year there will be a dozen workshops, a networking reception featuring School of Performing Arts students, and two keynote speakers.

One of them is Ashleigh Weede, an award-winning rural innovator. She will speak about women and rural innovation.

Weede, from Ontario, will address the future of rural communities in the digital economy.

"Sometimes in rural P.E.I. in particular there can be a perceived sense of isolation," said Magner.

Some women who own rural business are just happy to get together and compare notes on how to start a business, she said.

Author Natalie Doyle Oldfield will talk about the importance of building trust with customers and how important that is to advance your organization.

"It's a great value and a good opportunity for all Island business women," said Magner.

Workshops covering all topics

Some of the workshops will cover how to put together a business plan, budgeting, negotiation and how to do business with the federal government, Wagner said.

"There is $18 billion a year that's available in government contracts. So, this session is going to be talking about how to put together a successful bid and get your share of that."

Magner said the association has 450 members and continues to expand.

