COVID-19 cancels university hockey championships

The Canadian university hockey championship tournament, already underway at UPEI in Charlottetown, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U Sports announced the cancellation on Twitter at 11 p.m. Thursday. The first two games of the tournament had been completed.

Official statement on the 2020 U SPORTS Hockey Championships. <a href="https://t.co/TbE0eI1U2M">pic.twitter.com/TbE0eI1U2M</a> —@USPORTSca

The decision was made in the wake of Hockey Canada's decision to cancel all events. The men's championship in Halifax was also cancelled.

Full refunds will be issued to ticket holders.

With Hockey Canada's decision, minor hockey games on P.E.I. are also cancelled until further notice.

More from CBC P.E.I.