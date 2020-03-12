COVID-19 cancels university hockey championships
The Canadian university hockey championship tournament, already underway at UPEI in Charlottetown, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Canadian university hockey championship tournament, already underway at UPEI in Charlottetown, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U Sports announced the cancellation on Twitter at 11 p.m. Thursday. The first two games of the tournament had been completed.
Official statement on the 2020 U SPORTS Hockey Championships. <a href="https://t.co/TbE0eI1U2M">pic.twitter.com/TbE0eI1U2M</a>—@USPORTSca
The decision was made in the wake of Hockey Canada's decision to cancel all events. The men's championship in Halifax was also cancelled.
Full refunds will be issued to ticket holders.
With Hockey Canada's decision, minor hockey games on P.E.I. are also cancelled until further notice.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.