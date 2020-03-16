'Unbelievable how fast it happened': COVID-19 strands P.E.I. women in Spain
Two Prince Edward Islanders vacationing in Spain are stuck in their vacation rental following the sudden lockdown of the country.
Berni Wood and Brenda MacDonald landed there early in March for a month-long holiday. On Saturday Spain declared a state of emergency. Only grocery stores and pharmacies are open, and people are only allowed to go out to make necessary purchases there.
"It was unbelievable how fast it happened. It's just unbelievable how quickly the situation here changed," said MacDonald.
"We were hearing about a cluster outside of Madrid and a few odd cases here and there, to all of a sudden it just steamrolled so fast and then the next thing we know we're hearing within 24 hours that we can't even go outside."
The two are staying in Nerja, a tourist town on the Costa del Sol. The landscape of the town changed rapidly. The popular Balcon de Europa, a promenade overlooking the Mediterranean, was packed with people Friday, they said. On Saturday night there were only five or six people there. On Sunday, which was supposed to be the last day they were allowed out, they tried to take a walk but police told them to go home.
They said they were able to get out and stock up with wine and food.
"We're both very calm people so we're staying calm," said MacDonald.
"We have a lovely apartment and we have kitchen facilities so we can cook and we have laundry facilities. We have a beautiful deck — it's very private — that we can hang out on when it's nice, and hope we can stay away from the virus."
The vacation rental was already booked to the end of the month, so MacDonald and Wood have some time before they have to worry about getting back to Canada. Wood is booked to fly through the U.S., which would not be possible under current U.S. restrictions, but they are hopeful they have time to work out an alternative.
With files from Travis Kingdon
