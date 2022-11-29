Women on P.E.I. waiting months for some sexual health services
Shortage of family doctors has more people turning to reproductive and sexual health clinic
Backlogs at P.E.I.'s Women's Wellness Program & Sexual Health Services Clinic mean patients are sometimes waiting months for sexual health and contraception services.
For example, patients can expect to wait several months for IUD removal and insertion, compared with just a few weeks when the clinic opened in 2017.
With P.E.I.'s growing population and the shortage of family physicians, more people are relying on the clinic.
Jan Skeffington, who manages the clinic, said they get 30 to 50 calls per day, and staff do their best to connect patients with other resources.
"We certainly, you know, do our very best to triage calls coming in to ensure that we identify when someone needs to be seen urgently and that they are seen urgently," she said.
"But I understand it's very frustrating for folks that are calling and are perhaps expecting an appointment within the week, two weeks, and when that's not the case, it can be really frustrating."
There's no immediate plan to resume remote sexual health clinics that used to be held once a month in West Prince and Souris and which stopped operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Skeffington.
"We see patients coming from western P.E.I. to our Summerside location, and then folks from [east of] Charlottetown ... coming to our Charlottetown area," said Skeffington.
"So right now I think, you know, it's just a matter of trying to keep up with the volume that we have at those sites."
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
