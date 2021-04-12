Maritime Electric aims to recruit women as power line technicians

All 48 power line technicians working for Maritime Electric, P.E.I.'s main electric utility, are men, but the company wants to change that.

The company will hold two information sessions this month for women interested in becoming power line technicians.

"This specifically is saying to women, you know, ask us what you need to ask us," said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin.

"Let us tell you and let us show you what we're doing in our organization to be an even more open and inclusive organization."

Maritime Electric has been looking into what other utilities have done to successfully recruit women onto their power line technician teams, said Griffin.

The experience of being the first woman on a team can be isolating and lonely, Griffin acknowledged. Maritime Electric has put a mentorship program and a buddy system in place to try to mitigate that.

Maritime Electric has looked at what other companies have done to recruit women, says Kim Griffin. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

It has also looked at other potential barriers. Is the system for training technicians biased toward men? Is the gear and equipment appropriate for women?

"We want to make sure that they're given a fair and equitable place at the table," said Griffin.

The basic requirements for the job are a Grade 12 education and the ability to get a Class 3 driver's licence. Industrial or technical experience is an asset, and you must be comfortable working in high places and in all weather conditions.

The first information session is Thursday at 4 p.m., and a second will be held April 24 at 11 a.m.

To register call 1-800-670-1012, or write to this email.

