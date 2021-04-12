Maritime Electric aims to recruit women as power line technicians
Utility holding information sessions for women
All 48 power line technicians working for Maritime Electric, P.E.I.'s main electric utility, are men, but the company wants to change that.
The company will hold two information sessions this month for women interested in becoming power line technicians.
"This specifically is saying to women, you know, ask us what you need to ask us," said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin.
"Let us tell you and let us show you what we're doing in our organization to be an even more open and inclusive organization."
Maritime Electric has been looking into what other utilities have done to successfully recruit women onto their power line technician teams, said Griffin.
The experience of being the first woman on a team can be isolating and lonely, Griffin acknowledged. Maritime Electric has put a mentorship program and a buddy system in place to try to mitigate that.
It has also looked at other potential barriers. Is the system for training technicians biased toward men? Is the gear and equipment appropriate for women?
"We want to make sure that they're given a fair and equitable place at the table," said Griffin.
The basic requirements for the job are a Grade 12 education and the ability to get a Class 3 driver's licence. Industrial or technical experience is an asset, and you must be comfortable working in high places and in all weather conditions.
The first information session is Thursday at 4 p.m., and a second will be held April 24 at 11 a.m.
To register call 1-800-670-1012, or write to this email.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?