How this woman is shaking up the 'gentlemen's sport' of pool on P.E.I.

Paris Shahsavar immigrated from the bustling capital city of Iran to P.E.I. when she was 16. (Sam Juric/CBC)

With her favourite cue in hand, Paris Shahsavar levels with the pool table and takes a deep breath — a moment later a loud, sudden sound, almost like a gunshot, fills the room.

On the green table, 16 striped and coloured pool balls scatter from the impact, away from their neat triangle formation. A few even sink into the table's corner pockets.

"It's a really beautiful game, it's really like chess," she said.

Shahsavar spends between 40 and 50 hours each week shooting pool at Dooly's bar in Charlottetown.

The 24-year-old emigrated from the bustling city of Tehran to Prince Edward Island with her family when she was 16.

While she had a casual interest in the sport growing up and has been playing in a general league in Charlottetown for the past couple of years, she said it wasn't until a few months ago that something shifted.

'So many different variables'

"Honestly like, it changed in one day. It went from me wanting to come out here and socialize on league nights and maybe drink a couple of beers, to me like, practicing everyday and trying to reach goals and set goals for myself," she said.

Shahsavar says she only recently became serious about the sport. (Sam Juric/CBC)

The strategy required to play pool and its many different elements is what captured her attention, she said.

"There's so many different variables you got to master, so many different things to be able to play at a good level," she said.

"It could have to do with the cloth on the table, with how heavy the balls are how big or small the pockets are, or other than that, the mental state that you're in or the pressure that you got to handle."

'On a different track'

Until a few months ago, much of Shahsavar's spare time was spent socializing with friends — not that she's ever had much spare time, as a philosophy student at UPEI and with a professional side-hustle in a graphic design and marketing business. Now, her spare time has shrunk even further — but it's a sacrifice she's willing to make.

Falling into the sport has felt serendipitous, she said.

"I was like on a different track," she said — pool wasn't a part of her plan.

It wasn't until a few months ago when she decided to attend a tournament at Dooly's that her level of interest grew into something serious.

I definitely try to kind of run from that attention that I could get from being in a bar. — Paris Shahsavar

"It is definitely a surprise to myself too because it just happened in one day, maybe in one hour ... I was just looking for a reason to stay [at Dooly's] and hang out a little bit more and if I didn't do that, if I just left and went home ... I probably wouldn't have taken this as seriously."

Now, she has a coach and in February competed in the Ryan Ongo Memorial Tournament in Cape Breton, N.S., a marquee event on that province's billiard calendar,

Shahsavar said she is taking things "step-by-step" to compete professionally in the male-dominated sport.

"It's a gentlemen's sport. They say that so openly," she said.

"It's just so interesting that it's still a room in which people would say that. It's almost treated like a true fact."

'I'd rather be seen as a player'

As a serious player of the sport, she said negotiating the space of a pool hall as a woman is often different from that of her male counterparts.

"I really look differently [at] Dooley's than I do at any other place."

If you spot Shahsavar practicing her game, you'll typically find her in a pair of baggy sweatpants paired with an equally baggy sweatshirt, which boldly proclaim something pithy — today's is "Girls bite back."

I'd really like to get to a point to inspire more girls. — Paris Shahsavar

"I'd rather be seen as a player more than be given attention to as a woman," she said, "Because it's just really about my focus and I don't want to be interrupted during practice.

"I definitely try to kind of run from that attention that I could get from being in a bar."

Since becoming more serious about pool, she said she wants to encourage other women and girls to give the sport a try.

"I'd really like to get to a point to inspire more girls."

A new league of their own

In January, Shahsavar was asked to help develop the Charlottetown Women's 8-Ball League. She also became a member of the league's board.

In January, Shahsavar was asked to help develop the Charlottetown Women's 8-Ball League. (Sam Juric/CBC)

She said the idea to start a women's league on the Island had been circulating for years, but it's only recently that enough women expressed interested in joining.

"It's really cool, we have players that joined this year who really joined because they wanted to pick up a new hobby or they wanted to start something new," she said.

I feel less pressure, I feel more comfortable, I feel that they are more inclusive. — Angelina O'Brien

Chris Kelly, 55, has been playing pool for nearly 35 years and said the introduction of a women's league is "pretty exciting."

"It's a pretty male-dominated sport so it's finally nice to be recognized I guess, to finally get a title for the ladies," she said.

Angelina O'Brien is fairly new to the sport but the 38-year-old said she's eager to get more involved as the women's league gains momentum.

"I'm more comfortable joining a women's league, knowing that I wasn't the only beginner. So I felt more comfortable to put myself out there and not feel like I was going to be judged on my capability."

"I feel less pressure, I feel more comfortable, I feel that they are more inclusive."

'Less intimidated'

O'Brien said having women helping her develop her skill will make it easier to face male players in the future.

The idea to start a women's league on the Island had been circulating for years, but only recently did enough women expressed interest in joining. (Sam Juric/CBC)

"I think I would feel less intimidated."

As Shahsavar continues to work toward meeting her own personal goals, like competing in more tournaments and winning titles in the sport, she is excited to help other women along the way.

"It's definitely an approach that encourages players that ... just do it as a hobby. It really encourages them to come in and it's an environment in which they can learn."

