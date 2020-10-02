Women's views of pandemic preserved in report cite isolation, economic hit

A report from the P.E.I. Council on the Status of Women released Friday morning aims to preserve the views of women on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So often, the voices of women and marginalized groups are hard to hear in history. It is hard to find us in the archives," said council chair Debbie Langston in a news release.

The report features brief interviews with each of the nine members of the council, a summary of themes from a roundtable with council members, and interviews with nine past council chairs.

It's been pretty devastating in my community of moms, to be isolated and not able to rely on one another. — Emily Rutledge

Council executive director Jane Ledwell said there were some common themes that came up in the interviews.

"It felt like those old defaults, like, who takes care of emotional work, who takes care of the laundry, who takes care of the cleaning, that had become more balanced over time, all of the sudden when we were all stuck in our homes, their perception was that it came back to women," said Ledwell.

I am losing my confidence in my ability to contribute. Physically, I am also not good: medical and dental appointments have been postponed. — Gina Younker

And this was a particularly heavy burden, with all the extra cleaning that was advised during the early months of the pandemic, and the home-based learning that became necessary when schools closed.

For some, there were concerns about the lack of focus on people's differing physical abilities. For others, it was the poor state of rural internet infrastructure.

My three businesses were suddenly on hold, and when there was no money coming in the door, I had to go on CERB. — Cathy Rose

"There was just a really strong and I'd say overwhelming consensus that things can't go back to the way they were," Ledwell said. "Now that we see those inequalities, now that we see how we're treating each other when we have differences, we can't go back to the way it was before."

The women also talked more specifically about the things they missed: places to gather socially, libraries and museums.

The whole situation is so hard to explain to my special-needs daughter. She cannot understand the restrictions. She feels hurt and isolated. — Chrissy MacPhail

The council released the report to mark Women's History Month in Canada, which is October.

