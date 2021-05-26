$10M upgrade to P.E.I. jail will help meet needs of incarcerated women, minister says

The federal and provincial governments are spending a combined $10 million for upgrades to the women's unit of the Provincial Correctional Centre in Miltonvale, P.E.I.

The new 22,000-square-foot addition will create a 22-cell secure housing area, according to a government news release.

The new area will accommodate increased program support spaces, improved kitchen and staff facilities, and a new health services area that will separately serve both male and female populations.

It will also significantly improve the operational flexibility of the existing facility by creating more space, and providing greater options for properly accommodating offenders and their rehabilitation needs while following COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the release said.

The federal government is contributing $8 million to the project, and the provincial government $2 million. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

The federal government is investing $8 million toward the project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The P.E.I. government is contributing $2 million.

Natalie Jameson, P.E.I.'s minister responsible for the status of women, said incarcerated women often have a history of trauma and many are themselves victims of crime, and the programs offered in custody must be responsive to their needs.

"How we support these women will absolutely influence how successful their healing can be. It is encouraging to see that the decisions that have gone into this significant capital project have had women and their needs in mind."

