The sky's not the limit for young Island women learning about careers in aviation

Dozens of students took part in a high school trip to the Charlottetown Airport on Monday to learn more about careers in the aviation industry for women.

The event was part of a national tour led by the Canadian organization, Elevate Aviation.

For the students, it was a chance to learn from women who have navigated career paths in the aviation industry before them.

"It gave me an idea of different paths that I didn't even know existed that women are doing," said Colonel Gray High School student, Catherine Cummins.

"It's really inspiring to hear the initiative they took to start the career for themselves."

Kathleen Legge, the director of flight operations with Maritime Air Charter spoke of her experiences in the industry, including becoming a charter pilot. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The young women got a tour of the airport, air traffic control tower, plane hangers and heard from a number of women currently working in the business.

"I think because it's been the old boys club for so long," said Kathleen Legge, director of flight operations for Maritime Air Charter. "Most people know pilots as the old man up front with the grey hair, and they don't see women as a contributing part of a functioning flight crew."

The students listened to a number of women who work in the aviation industry. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

More than 20 young women took part in the program at the Charlottetown Airport while hundreds of others participated in cities across the country.

Elevate Aviation was founded in 2015 in Edmonton as a non-profit organization to promote women in the industry.

The students were taken around the Charlottetown Airport to see the different careers the aviation industry has to offer. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

According to the organizers, women make up only six per cent of private pilots in Canada and fewer than five percent of all airline transport pilot licence holders are female.

Only 16 per cent of the air traffic controllers in Canada are female, and female mechanics only represent two per cent of the aviation industry worldwide, the group heard.

"We have shortages of personnel in aviation right now. It's been going on for five to 10 years and it's not getting better," said Elevate Aviation representative Chantal Boucher.

The students were taken on a tour of Charlottetown Airport, including taking a look from inside the air traffic control tower. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The speakers included engineers, mechanics, air traffic controllers and experienced pilots.

"I thought the airline world would be a little bit different but if I am standing up front, greeting the passengers as they leave, there are still those people who are kind of shocked or throw out a bit of a derogatory comment once in a while," said WestJet pilot, Emily Crombez.

"But, like I said, the more we stand out there and show young girls that this is an opportunity and a possibility for them then eventually that will change."

Keilah Bias, an industrial engineer with StandardAreo in Summerside, speaks to the young women in Charlottetown about a career in the aviation industry. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

It was also important for the speakers offer the students a glimpse into what could be possible in their futures.

"As an engineer, even for me I didn't even see myself in aerospace right away," said Keilah Bias, an industrial engineer at StandardAero in Summerside."

"But then if that option was open to girls and they knew that that existed ... then they'd be more likely to go in there."

