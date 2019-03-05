Women's hockey league shutdown 'disappointing' for some P.E.I. players

The captain of the women's hockey team at the University of Prince Edward Island says she is disappointed by the news that the Canadian Women's Hockey League is folding.

The CWHL announced on the weekend it will cease operations on May 1 because the 12-year-old league's business model is economically unsustainable.

"This is a league that I grew up watching and dreaming of playing in," said Emma Weatherbie.

"So just knowing that that opportunity wouldn't be there anymore for me, or young girls dreaming of playing professional hockey, is pretty disappointing for sure."

'Don't really have a clear path'

This means university will be the highest level women players can reach in the country, Weatherbie points out. After that, they would have to go to the U.S. or Europe to play professionally.

Some of her teammates were also upset with the news, she said.

"A couple girls were really disappointed that this dream was taken away, and really without warning," she said.

Weatherbie said she does not expect the move will dampen enthusiasm for girl's minor hockey in Canada, and university-level women hockey players may find themselves becoming role models.

"For the university athletes, they don't really have a clear path anymore to advance," she said.

Weatherbie said she would like to see a big sponsor like the NHL step in to ensure the future of women's hockey in Canada.

