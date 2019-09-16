Women stepping up for byelection nomination a 'promising' sign
‘This definitely shows an increase in the interest’
While there is some disappointment in that it was a man who won the Progressive Conservative nomination in P.E.I.'s District 10, the Coalition for Women in Government still sees positive signs in the process.
Two of the three candidates for the PC nomination, Sonja Hooper and Susie Dillon, were women.
"While it's unfortunate that the PC party didn't end up nominating a woman, it was promising to see two incredible women seek nominations for the party," coalition executive director Sweta Daboo told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.
"This definitely shows an increase in the interest in women for seeking leadership on the Island."
Getting women to step forward is the first barrier, said Daboo. Women are less likely to see how their experience qualifies them to lead, she said, and the nomination process can be isolating.
There is one woman running in the byelection, Lynne Thiele for the NDP. Zac Murphy will represent the Liberals. Chris van Ouwerkerk is running uncontested for the Greens and is up for confirmation Tuesday.
No date has been set for the byelection. The seat became open when Robert Mitchell resigned as an MLA a month ago.
Currently, seven of the 27 seats in the legislature are filled by women. While the goal is for half the seats to be filled by women, Daboo said women can have a significant impact on legislation when they fill one third of the seats.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.