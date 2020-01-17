How P.E.I. plans to improve health-care system for women and gender-diverse Islanders

The P.E.I. government has completed the development of a strategy focused on how the health-care system supports women and gender-diverse Islanders.

The province has been working on the strategy since the fall of 2020. It centres around four pillars:

Creating welcoming environments in health care.

Expanding available, accessible services.

Integrating services to improve pathways of care.

Building and sharing knowledge about sex- and gender-based health determinants, differences, needs and experiences.

For Mary Acorn, principal advisor on women's health with the Department of Health, that last item is key.

"This is an opportunity for us to further the conversation and recognize that not everybody walks into our health system or Island society with the same privileges," said Acorn.

"So we think about, how can we address that?"

The government consulted with community groups extensively in developing the strategy, she said.

PEERS Alliance, which supports people of all genders and sexual orientations in the promotion of sexual health well-being, is looking forward to those consultations continuing.

"It is our hope that with this health strategy the province will actively work to break down the barriers and create an equitable health system for all," said Anastasia Preston, trans community outreach co-ordinator with PEERS.

"We look forward to future government collaboration with the community on health initiatives."

The strategy is for the next five years, with some initiatives rolling out in the coming months, and the strategy continuing to grow over the coming years.