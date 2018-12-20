P.E.I. women to get their shot at football

There are no opportunities, and perhaps never have been opportunities, for women to play organized football on P.E.I. — until now.

A group will meet this Saturday in Stratford, P.E.I., to give women a chance to try out the game and gauge interest in joining the Maritime Women's Football League.

The group is coming together under the initiative of Richard Lush. He has coached some girls in high school and started looking for opportunities for one player in particular who was graduating and wanted to keep playing.

"I looked into the league, I saw there was an opportunity for expansion for us, and now here we are," said Lush.

The league currently has four teams, and is willing to look at adding a fifth from the Island, but needs to see if there's interest.

No experience necessary

MacKenzie Stewart is keen to sign up, and encouraging as many people as she can to give it a try.

Stewart has played rugby, and developed an interest in football watching her boyfriend play.

"I like the sport. I like contact sports," she said.

The Maritime Women's Football League will make its 15th anniversary in 2019. (Maritime Women's Football League/Facebook)

"I don't mind getting hit hard, or hitting other girls, honestly."

Stewart said she has had her share of sprained wrists and ankles from playing rugby, and is not particularly concerned about getting injured.

Lush said all that is required for people to try the sport is to be at least 18 years old, graduated from high school, and have an interest in the sport. There is no point in looking for experienced players, he said.

MacKenzie Stewart and Richard Lush are hoping for a good turnout on Saturday. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

"A lot of them, like MacKenzie, have never played, have never had the opportunity to play," he said.

With the league's AGM in January, the group is working on a short time frame. Lush hopes to have one other practice after Saturday's to confirm everyone's interest before making a presentation to the league.

The event is at the indoor soccer complex in Stratford on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and costs $10 to cover the facilities rental.

