Women entrepreneurs offered cash for pandemic business pivot

Women who own businesses on P.E.I. and need to make adjustments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic are being offered grants through a new program.

The program is a partnership between the P.E.I. Business Women's Association and the federal government's Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy.

The funding will help women entrepreneurs deal with ongoing issues during the pandemic, said PEIBWA executive director Margaret Magner.

"COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on business operations in P.E.I.," Magner said in a news release.

"This fund … will help them pivot and adapt during the pandemic by contracting external consultants offering advisory services, mentoring, tools, training and other resources."

The fund offers non-repayable contributions of up to $10,000 for women-led businesses.

The program cannot be used to pay for infrastructure, capital purchases, rent or wages. It is designed to support business operations, transformation, or recovery measures.

Details about the program, including a link to the online application, are available on the PEIBWA website.

