2 women arrested after crystal meth, other drugs seized in P.E.I.
Two women in their 50s have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation in New Annan, P.E.I.
Women, 54 and 59, to appear in court at later date
Members of the Prince District Joint Forces Operations executed a search warrant of a home Sept. 24
Police seized half a pound of crystal methamphetamine pills, 47 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 51 oxycodone pills, over 10,000 illegal cigarettes and cash.
A 54-year-old woman and 59-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and later released.
They are scheduled to appear in Summerside Provincial Court at a later date.
The Prince District JFO Drug Unit is comprised of members of the P.E.I. RCMP, Summerside Police Services and Kensington Police Services.