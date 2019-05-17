Women-owned businesses 'blazing a trail' in traditionally male-dominated industries, says P.E.I. women's group

The Women's Network P.E.I. says it's noticed an increase in women-owned businesses opening in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Jillian Kilfoil, the executive director of the organization, said the growth has been particularly dominant in the trades.

"I think it speaks to some of the maturity of having more women in the trades, more women who have more experience, and they want to lift while they climb and bring other women along with them," she said.

"We're really excited and delighted to see this."

'For women, by women'

Kilfoil said she thinks the increase is because of the growth in opportunities in the trades and the fact that more women are embracing leadership roles.

"Many of these sectors traditionally have been male-dominated and so there hasn't been those welcoming spaces for women by women," she said.

"So I really see this as an extension of the maturity of where women in trades, women in non-traditional sectors are at here in P.E.I."

Jillian Kilfoil, the executive director of Women's Network P.E.I., says it's seeing more and more women become business owners 'in sectors where they're traditionally underrepresented.' (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Women like Miranda MacIsaac who recently opened Steel Heels, a mechanic shop in Charlottetown. MacIsaac worked as a mechanic for almost seven years, before deciding to step out on her own.

She said opening the shop was not just a business decision, but an opportunity to encourage more women to join the industry.

"We need change. We need women to be here," she said.

"I mean, we're not probably going to reach gender equality, but if we can make that mountain a little bit less higher to climb then — job well done."

'Miranda is going to have a real positive impact'

At the moment it's just MacIsaac and her apprentice Nicole Mead. Mead worked as an esthetician for a decade before deciding to switch careers and enter the automotive industry.

"I really am grateful to have this opportunity and hopefully my story can give other women the idea that … it's a safe place to come and … grow in a trade."

She said the work has built her self-confidence and helped her to feel empowered.

Nicole Mead is an apprentice at Steel Heels. She used to work as an esthetician before transitioning into the automotive industry. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Steel Heels opened in March, and since launching, MacIsaac said she's received calls from younger women looking for work and mentorship.

She said industry members have also been supportive.

Peter MacNeill owns a mechanic shop nearby and said it's great to see the sector evolve.

"Over the years we have slowly seen more women working in automotive, but I think Miranda is going to have a real positive impact on women entering the field going forward," he said in an email to CBC News.

"I think she will also help spark an interest in youth, both girls and boys, to enter fields that may have been traditionally directed toward males or females."

'It's really inspiring'

MacIsaac​​​​​​​ said while the shop is welcome to everyone, women have taken a greater interest in what she's offering.

"They're so excited we're here and we're excited just to have them come in the door."

They're really you know the first out of the gate. They're blazing a trail that wasn't necessarily always meant for them. - Jillian Kilfoil, Women's Network P.E.I.

It's a sentiment Jennifer Luce of Megalee Carpentry & Renovations said she can relate to.

Luce and her partner Jennifer Pellerin are co-owners and launched the business in April after seeing a void in the industry for smaller repair jobs.

"Hearing comments from ... some women being more comfortable with a woman going to do the renos for them. I guess we started to realize it ... was a bigger deal for people," she said.

Luce said she's also received calls from women wanting to work for her.

Kilfoil said it's thanks to women like MacIsaac​​​​​​​ and Luce that opportunities will continue to grow.

"They're really you know the first out of the gate. They're blazing a trail that wasn't necessarily always meant for them," she said.

"And so it's really inspiring. And I think for the girls and young women who are watching, it makes a big difference in what their future careers could look like."

