Woman struck by vehicle in Charlottetown left with minor injuries, police say

Charlottetown police are urging Islanders to be cautious around intersections after a woman was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The woman was hit while crossing Euston Street in Charlottetown.

Police said she was knocked off her feet, which caused her to hit her head on the pavement.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been charged with failure to avoid colliding with a pedestrian.

More P.E.I. news