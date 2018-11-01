Woman charged with dangerous driving had son in backseat, RCMP say

A 20-year-old P.E.I. woman who was clocked at 168 km/h with her two-year-old son in the backseat has been charged with dangerous driving, RCMP say.

Family and Child Services were called when the woman was arrested, said West Prince RCMP Cpl. Lisa Jones.

She said a woman was travelling along Rte. 142 in an 80 km/h zone near O'Leary when an officer noticed she was not wearing her seatbelt. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, it sped away, she said.

Put people 'in jeopardy'

"It's dangerous…. She did put the other people she passed in jeopardy because she was passing on a hill and stuff like that."

Jones said when the officer eventually pulled the vehicle over, he saw the boy in the backseat.

The woman was charged with dangerous driving and faces more than $1,000 in Highway Traffic Act fines, including driving with a suspended licence, Jones said.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court in mid-December.

With files from Laura Chapin