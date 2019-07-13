Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. woman, 24, facing charges after robbery
PEI·New

A 24-year-old P.E.I. woman is facing charges after a robbery at a downtown business.

Police say investigation involving street crime, major crime units led to arrest

CBC News ·
Police say an investigation involving the street crime and major crime units led to the arrest of the woman. (John Robertson/CBC)

A 24-year-old P.E.I. woman is facing charges after a robbery at a business in downtown Charlottetown.

Charlottetown police say they got a call reporting a robbery around 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Boom Boom Embroidery on Prince Street.

Police say an investigation involving the street crime and major crime units led to the arrest of the woman.

With files from Malcolm Campbell

