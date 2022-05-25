58-year-old P.E.I. woman missing

RCMP is asking anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-368-9300. (Submitted by RCMP)

A 58-year-old woman from Fairview, P.E.I., is missing, according to RCMP.

Police say Elizabeth Stuart, who also goes by "Liz," was last seen Wednesday, May 25, at 11:15 a.m. at a home on Benson Hill Road in Fairview. She left on foot and was expected to be back soon.

She was reported missing at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, and despite leads the police have been unable to find her.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Stuart is described as five feet nine inches tall and 117 pounds. She has short grey hair.

She was last seen wearing an peach-coloured sleeveless shirt and black Capri leggings, police said.

RCMP is asking anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-368-9300.