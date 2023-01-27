Woman dies in North Shore highway accident

RCMP on P.E.I. are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on Route 217 in Saint Andrews, north of Mount Stewart.

The accident happened Thursday at about 7:45 a.m.

A small sedan left the highway and struck a tree. The 44-year-old woman driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigators will be looking at first what evidence they can see from the scene," said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore.

"That could be a wide range of things, including road markings to make determinations what actions the vehicle had taken."

The road has been reduced to one lane while RCMP investigate.