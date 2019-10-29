Woman dead, man hospitalized after 2-vehicle collision in eastern P.E.I.

A 49-year-old Kings County woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Route 4 in Primrose, P.E.I., Saturday afternoon.

The woman, the driver of one of the vehicles, died from her injuries while being transported to hospital, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 32-year-old Kings County man, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kings District RCMP officers, Central Kings Fire Department and Island EMS were called to the scene at about 4:48 p.m.

Both vehicles had left the highway and were found in the ditch.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Kings District RCMP at 902-838-9300.

