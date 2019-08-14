Island woman heading to Quebec to compete in Ironman competition

An Island woman is heading off to Mont-Tremblant, Que., to take part in an Ironman competition.

Nancy Ripley started training for triathlons five years ago and now at age 65, this Sunday's event will mark her second time competing.

"I did Lake Placid last year and I enjoyed it and was foolish enough to sign up for another one this year," she said.

The event consists of a 3.8 kilometre swim, a 180 kilometre bike ride and a 42.2 kilometre run.

Ripley said her training regimen has been tough — and she completes 10 to 12 sessions per week.

'Anything is possible'

Last year, Ripley finished the event in 15 hours and 13 minutes.

This year, she's focused on strength training and paid greater attention to her nutrition in the hopes of shaving a few minutes off her time.

On race day, she'll be up just after 4 a.m. to eat breakfast and then will head to the lake for the competition to start.

Ripley at last year's Ironman in Lake Placid, N.Y. (Submitted by Sandy Ripley)

Ripley is one of two people competing in the 65 to 69 age category, but said she's not letting that affect her.

"The Ironman motto is anything is possible and that's just it," she said.

"The beauty of this race is that I've moved up to the older age group. Fewer people in my category!"

It'll be wine and Miss Vickie's chips! — Nancy Ripley

Ripley said she wasn't a runner or a swimmer before her introduction to triathlons, but hopes her story encourages other people to dive right in like she did.

"I'll keep doing them as long as I can," she said.

To keep her energy up throughout the day, she said she'll be sustaining herself with peanut butter and honey sandwiches.

But once she crosses the finish line, she said she's planning to celebrate.

"It'll be wine and Miss Vickie's chips!"

