P.E.I. woman charged for failing to self-isolate

A 21-year-old woman has been charged for failing to self-isolate after arriving at the Charlottetown Airport on Monday.

Kings District RCMP fined the woman $1,000, plus a $50 surcharge, said Cpl. Gregg Garrett.

According to the Public Health Act, anyone who comes into P.E.I. from out of province must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether they have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Nov. 29, 62 people had been charged on P.E.I. under the Public Health Act, provincial public safety officials said Tuesday.

Police said they will continue to charge anyone who violates the public health orders, and urge people to contact police with tips.

