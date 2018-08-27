Woman charged with attempted murder and administering noxious substance

A 44-year-old woman will appear in court Monday after being charged with attempted murder and administering a noxious substance.

The charges were laid after Queens District RCMP responded to a 911 call in Scotchfort, P.E.I. at 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP say the woman was charged after an appearance before a justice of the peace.

Police were assisted by the RCMP Major Crime and Forensic Investigation Units and the investigation is ongoing.

The woman was remanded into custody.

