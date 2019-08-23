P.E.I. woman representing Canada at World Dodgeball Championships

Dodgeball Canada announced its upcoming rosters for the 2019 Dodgeball World Championships on Thursday and a P.E.I. woman has been selected to represent Canada at the event in Cancun, Mexico.

Mackenzie Pinet joins a team of 12 Canadian women who will compete at the World Dodgeball Federation's event.

Pinet was selected to represent Team Canada after a process in which over 150 women across Canada were scouted and considered. This is Mackenzie's first time representing Team Canada in international competition, an email from Dodgeball Canada officials said.

Since 2016 Dodgeball Canada has been focused on developing talent and depth across the country.

Team Canada will benefit from that investment heading into the next World Championship with several new faces scheduled to make their international debut, the release said.

"We've been preparing for this era in Canadian dodgeball for quite some time. This year's team is infused with talent, depth and can play within the vision and roles that we have established. They know what it's going to take on and off the court to achieve our goals, and we're going to be ready for any opponent we face," said head coach Victor Gravili.

The 2019 WDBF World Championships are in Mexico from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1.

