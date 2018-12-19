P.E.I. woman pleads guilty to attempted murder

A P.E.I. woman has pleaded guilty to trying to kill her own child.

The 44-year-old woman appeared in P.E.I. Supreme Court Wednesday with her lawyer, who entered the guilty plea on her behalf.

The court had received a mental health assessment from the Nova Scotia Health Authority which deemed her fit to stand trial.

The charge was in connection with an incident on Aug. 25.

A court ban prohibits identifying the woman because doing so could identify the victim.

The woman had originally also faced a charge of administering a noxious substance. That charge was stayed Wednesday.

The woman has been in custody since the incident and agreed Wednesday to stay in custody.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18.

