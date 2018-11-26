Island woman accused of sexually assaulting her daughter

A trial involving an Island woman accused of sexually assaulting her own daughter began today. The complainant is now an adult in her 20s. The alleged sexual assault took place years ago.

The woman's mother has pleaded not guilty. A custody battle over a grandchild has been a key part of the accused's defence.

The trial got underway with tearful testimony from the complainant in the case. She told the court the alleged sexual assault took place when she was nine or 10 years old.

The young woman testified her mother was a drug user and alcoholic at the time of the incident and had been hosting a loud party in their home. The complainant said she came home from school, fled to her room, and as the party wound down she climbed into her mother's bed for extra security.

"I guess looking for safety from my mother was the wrong choice," the young woman told court.

That was when the complainant said her mother allegedly fondled her.

Defence points to custody battle

The complainant has had her own issues with alcohol, the court heard.

Defence suggested the accusation of sexual assault is intended to help win the custody battle over the grandchild.

The defence told the court the mother and the adult daughter got into an argument sometime around January of 2015 over who was going to receive government child care benefits for the grandchild.

The court heard later that month, the complainant contacted police with the allegation of sexual assault against her mother.

The young woman told the court she told others of the alleged sex assault over the years but she only went to police when she did for fear of losing custody.

The complainant told the court she did not want the same thing to happen to her child.

A childhood friend of the young woman testified the complainant spoke of the alleged sexual assault frequently over the years.

The trial continues Tuesday.

