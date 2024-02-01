Volunteer group supporting Charlottetown hospital marks the end of an era after 90 years

A volunteer group on Prince Edward Island is folding after 90 years and more than a million dollars in fundraising.



Wo He Lo — which is short for "work, help and love" — was best known for its spring and fall used-clothing sales held at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

They raised money for equipment for the neonatal intensive care unit, helping the hospital's youngest patients.

Wo He Lo member Mary MacMillan said the group's fundraising efforts were derailed when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, making the timing right to merge with the QEH Auxiliary, another volunteer group at the hospital.

"We just celebrated 90 years with Wo He Lo. We had fulfilled our obligation for a piece of equipment, and we wanted to do that," MacMillan said.

Wo He Lo has raised $1.1 million towards the purchase of equipment for the neonatal intensive care unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. (Submitted by the QEH Foundation )

"There was a challenge with COVID. We could no longer do the sales as we had done them here in the hospital, with all of the people."

Another challenge was that it takes a lot of people to run the clothing sales, "and it was just hard to get volunteers," MacMillan said.

"The time had come, and when the opportunity came to merge with the auxiliary, we thought it was a win-win for everybody."

Helping newborns

MacMillan said former Wo He Lo members will stay involved in different ways, with some possibly volunteering at the QEH's Royal Pantry, coffee shop and Lillibet's Gift Shop, which raise money for the auxiliary.

The end of an era: Hospital-helping group Wo He Lo says goodbye Duration 2:01 Wo He Lo is coming to an end after 90 years of service on the Island. Volunteer Mary MacMillan and QEH Foundation CEO Tracey Comeau describe the volunteer group's contribution and its legacy.

Others might participate as auxiliary members, she said, given the possibility of special upcoming fundraising needs for the neonatal unit.

"I think people will remember us with the neonatal unit, with the babies. I think that's what we have been associated with and I think people have good memories of that," MacMillan said.

"Everybody loves to help out newborn babies, especially when they're vulnerable."

The group celebrated when it passed the $1 million mark in donations raised since 1933. (Submitted by the QEH Foundation )

MacMillan said she will miss the friendships formed as being part of Wo He Lo, as well as the clothing sales.



"We had a lot of fun doing them. It was like Old Home Week," she said. "We would run into so many old friends and acquaintances that we hadn't seen for a while. Everybody was in good spirits and there were some wonderful bargains."

She added: "It was sad to see that end, but I guess everything has its time."

Members of Wo He Lo celebrated 90 years in 2023, with a gathering of current and former group members. The celebration was hosted by P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry (in the navy-blue polka-dot dress). (Submitted by QEH Foundation )

More people, more ideas

The president of the QEH Auxiliary called the merger of the two groups "history in the making" in an interview with CBC News.

"We definitely were thrilled when you have a group of volunteers who have been operating for 90 years ... They have a proven track record, innovative ideas, dedicated altruistic people. What more could you want? It was a gift," said Alexis Carr.

"More people, more ideas — and they are all about fun as well. And I think that's why people volunteer, to have that camaraderie. So we're looking forward to that."

Wo He Lo was perhaps best known for its spring and fall used-clothing sales held at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. (Submitted by QEH Foundation )

Carr said the two groups met jointly for the first time in January.

"It was emotional, I have to say, because it is 90 years of them coming together having fun, raising money, doing what they did for the smallest of our little people at the hospital," she said.

"So it was very touching. It's a big thing, not to be under-rated."

They have a proven track record, innovative ideas, dedicated altruistic people... It was a gift​. — Alexis Carr, QEH Auxiliary president

Carr said she is hoping the Wo He Lo clothing sales can continue in some form.

"That's one of their babies, and I think that many of us in the auxiliary would jump on and even help them with that," Carr said.

The group had to pivot because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it could no longer hold the twice-yearly clothing sales. Asking for online donations instead, it was able to meet its fundraising target. (Submitted by the QEH Foundation )

"That was an amazing opportunity. I have many things in my wardrobe. I loved going to that. So I hope we continue with that."

'What a powerhouse'

QEH Foundation CEO Tracey Comeau recalled first hearing about Wo He Lo when she arrived at the hospital 11 years ago.

"One of the first things you needed to learn about was the Work, Help, Love group," Comeau said.

"Reading their history, in 1933, one of their first fundraisers was at a member's home for 25 cents to come in. So it is quite a legacy."

Most recently, the QEH Auxiliary contributed $100,000 to a fundraising campaign for a CT scanner for the hospital's emergency department. (Submitted by the QEH Foundation )

Comeau said she looks forward to seeing what the two groups will do, now that they have merged.

"What a powerhouse that will be, with Wo He Lo having contributed over $1 million, and then with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Auxiliary, they have raised over $6 million," Comeau said.

"These are two forces to be reckoned with. I just think it's going to be a wonderful combination."