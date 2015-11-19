COVID-19 modifications in place for Charlottetown's 2020 Wintertide festival

Charlottetown's annual Wintertide Holiday Festival will go ahead this year amid the global pandemic but it's going to look a little different than previous years.

"The events industry has been impacted hard by COVID-19 and we've had to pivot in many ways," said Wayne Long, the city's events development officer.

"But the good news is that we're continuing to find paths forward."

Long said they have been working with the Chief Public Health Office to figure out the best options for the festival.

Christmas convoy

"Obviously the parade has been impacted like many other events," he said.

Long said from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 a convoy made up of a police cars, fire trucks and Santa will weave through Charlottetown's seven neighbourhoods.

Long says maps of the convoy's planned routes through Charlottetown neighbourhoods will be available in November. (Randy McAndrew/CBC )

"After much discussion with fire and especially with police and thinking creatively we thought we really wanted to, as much as possible, take Santa as close as possible to the children and to the community," said Long.

"And that's what we're doing."

There won't be a tree lighting ceremony this year, Long said, but " the tree will still light in all its glory."

Fundraising concerts for the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign are still a go, he said, but have been moved to the Confederation Centre of the Arts. Once Upon A Christmas Tour and A Christmas to Remember will take place Nov. 28 and 29, with both concerts performed on both nights. Although there is a limited capacity, free tickets will be available starting Nov. 13.

"We're exploring the possibility of live streaming the productions for those unable to get tickets," said Long.

Christmas Tree Lane and the city's home decorating competition will go on as usual

Jack Frost 2021

And as the puzzle pieces of the city's holiday festivals are cautiously put together in the midst of a global pandemic, Long said discussions about the 2021 Jack Frost Festival have already begun.

"We're trying to determine and explore if there's a path forward for the event as we know it," he said. "It's important for us to do something.

"It is important to our community."

