Winterdine returns to Charlottetown with changes

Charlottetown will celebrate the 16th annual Winterdine starting later this month, but there will be some changes this year due to the pandemic.

With some hotel restaurants closed, the number of participating restaurants is down to 19 this year, but diners will still have 44 menus to choose from during the three-week festival.

Because restaurant capacities are reduced by public health restrictions, menus will be available seven days a week this year instead of the usual three.

"Restaurants are now able to operate only at 50 per cent capacity of the usual guests, and so that took half the opportunity away," said Dawn Alan, executive director of Downtown Charlottetown Inc.

"In order to accommodate as many guests as we could, and also to help bolster the business for the restaurants, we've decided to run Winterdine over seven days."

Some restaurants are also offering takeout options this year.

The three-course menus are being offered at a set price of either $30 or $40. Winterdine runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 7.

More from CBC P.E.I.