Winter tourism marketing 'starting to pay off' on P.E.I.
Busy December has some tourism operators feeling optimistic
Some Charlottetown tourism operators had a big month in December — a sign, they say, that P.E.I. is developing into a year-round tourism destination.
Discover Charlottetown has spent several years promoting Charlottetown as a winter getaway.
They've worked with the city and businesses to create a Christmas look and promote events to attract visitors, said executive director Heidi Zinn.
"It's starting to pay off. Our Victorian Christmas market, we saw 5,000 people in town that weekend, we sold hundreds of hotel packages."
Luke Thompson, guest services manager at the Holman Grand Hotel in Charlottetown, said it was their busiest December on record, and they're looking forward to welcoming another influx of tourists for the Canada Games starting next month.
"It's very promising and very motivating going forward after, you know, some difficult years."
Summer is still the biggest season for tourism in P.E.I.
Overall numbers for June and July last year broke records. The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. said when final figures are tallied, it could end up being the biggest year on record.
CEO Corryn Clemence said it makes sense to invest more resources promoting P.E.I. winters.
"It helps with employment, we can keep people employed year-round, it's great for the economy, and we have a beautiful destination year-round."
Brittany Miranda, a tourist from Toronto who was visiting P.E.I. over the holidays, agrees.
"The way the town was dressed up for Christmas is really sweet, it just feels very charming. It's just a small town but it's quite engaging."
With files from Laura Meader
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?