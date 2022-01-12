Winter storm watch in effect for P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders can expect the first winter storm of the season on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued the winter storm watch late on Sunday, and added a special weather statement regarding surf on northern and western shores Monday morning.

"We're in the mix of just some messy weather," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"It's not even a snow lovers' forecast, which initially it is, but we have the potential of that snow switching over the rain and that just makes a mess."

More than 20 centimetres of snow is expected. It will begin Tuesday morning in Kings County, spreading to western parts of the province by mid-morning.

The wind will pick up overnight Monday, blowing at 30 km/h with gusts to 50. During the day Tuesday there will be gusts as high as 80 km/h. That wind will bring higher than usual water levels and pounding surf to north- and west-facing shores.

A changeover to rain is possible Tuesday evening. Simpkin recommends getting out early to clear snow before the rain adds weight to it.

"Snow clearing or snow shovelling is definitely going to be challenging with this snow, with the combination of snow and rain," she said.

The precipitation could change back over to snow overnight Tuesday.