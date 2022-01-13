Winter storm watch in effect for all of P.E.I.

A winter storm watch is now in effect across the province as P.E.I. braces for another significant snowfall.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued the storm watch across all three counties — anticipating 30-50 centimetres of snow to fall across P.E.I. and winds reaching 100 km/h.

"Periods of snow mixed with rain will begin Friday afternoon and become snow, heavy at times, by early Friday evening," the weather alert said.

"Snow may mix with ice pellets over eastern portions of the province Friday night, which may limit snowfall totals somewhat."

Low visibility is expected on P.E.I. and strong northerly winds could cause power outages.

Conditions are expected to improve Saturday evening.