Winter storm watch in effect for P.E.I.

Heavy rain has been falling on P.E.I. Thursday morning, but the mild, wet weather is forecast to changeover to something more wintery on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for all of P.E.I.

It was 8 C in Charlottetown at 6 a.m. Thursday. The temperature began to fall after that and that will continue into the overnight hours. The rain will taper off but some flurries are possible this evening, with the potential for a couple of centimetres in some locations.

The main event, however, will come after daylight Friday.

"That's going to begin with light flurries tomorrow morning with heavy snow developing late morning and into the early afternoon hours," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Once it does start snowing it's going to be blowing snow."

The wind Friday is forecast to blow out of the northeast at 40 km/h with gusts to 70. Those winds, in combination with the snow, will lead to poor visibility on the roads.

Simpkin said most of the snow will fall on Friday, but snowfall will continue overnight and into Saturday morning.

In all up to 30 centimetres is possible, says Environment Canada. The higher amounts are expected in Queens and Kings counties.