Eastern P.E.I. could see up to 40 centimetres of snow in winter storm starting Sunday night

Environment Canada has updated the P.E.I. forecast for Sunday night and into Monday, with a winter storm warning now in effect for Kings and Queens counties, and up to 40 centimetres of snow in some areas.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Prince County.

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland is calling for 20-40 centimetres of snow to fall in Kings and Queens counties, with the heaviest snow most likely to occur in the eastern area of the province.

Prince County will see 10-20 centimetres of snow fall.

Scotland's forecast shows heavy snowfall over P.E.I. Sunday night and into Monday morning. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Scotland said flurries will begin this evening, with the heaviest snow falling overnight into Monday morning, before tapering off to light snow then flurries for the afternoon.

Strong northerly winds will also accompany the snow with gusts of 70 km/h or more possible overnight and Monday morning, resulting in blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility.

Scotland's advice is to avoid any unnecessary travel tonight and Monday morning or until conditions improve.

The snow will be heaviest overnight and into Monday morning before tapering off. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Even as the snow tapers off in the afternoon, blowing and drifting snow could still be a problem as winds will remain quite brisk.

The same winter storm is expected to hit Nova Scotia with 20-50 centimetres of snow and high winds.

More from CBC P.E.I.