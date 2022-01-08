Snow, freezing rain and more in winter storm warning for P.E.I.

A winter storm warning from Environment Canada says Islanders should expect snow, blowing snow, freezing rain and high winds starting Saturday morning.

The warning includes a range of possible snowfall amounts — from 15 to 40 cms.

Maximum wind gusts are expected to top 100 km/h.

The warning says snow will become heavy at times, with the highest amounts expected over Prince County.

That snow is expected to turn to ice pellets or freezing rain Saturday afternoon, but then will change back to snow Sunday morning. In Kings and Queens county, that transition will also include rain.

The RCMP responded to over 30 motorists stranded during the storm in mid-January. (Submitted by Cst. Jamie Parsons)

"Gusty northeasterly winds will accompany the snow causing possible power outages and near zero visibility at times in blowing snow," said the warning.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

Police across the Island hope Islanders will stay off the roads if conditions are bad.

Dozens of vehicles were stranded across P.E.I. in storms earlier in January, leaving emergency responders to try to find and help them.

Islanders are asked to stay off the roads when conditions get bad. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"We are coming at it from a purely safety standpoint," Const. Tim Keizer with the Charlottetown Police traffic unit said. "It becomes a real issue when motorists are out, when emergency vehicles and plows should be the only ones on the road."

He said people are generally good about staying home, but some still wander out during storms.

"At the end of the day, we will venture out because we are a service that protects life," Keizer said. "So it does place everybody in peril when the road conditions are like that and we have to venture out just because somebody has made that determination that they want to be out when the road conditions are such."

A separate weather statement from Environment Canada also cautions of the potential for storm surge and higher water levels Saturday afternoon. Strong ice pressure and ice rafting is also possible.