Winter storm howling over P.E.I.

Provincial government offices on P.E.I. are delaying opening as a winter storm rolls over the Island.

Many schools were already closed for a professional learning day, but those that didn't have been shut down by the storm. The professional development sessions have been delayed, with a further announcement at 9:30 a.m.

Holland College is closed and UPEI is delaying opening. Health PEI is advising people to call ahead about whether their appointments are still on.

Call in your cancellation to 1-877-236-9350.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for most of Prince Edward Island, but it is mostly about the wind.

The winter storm warning covers Prince and Queens counties. Kings County is under a wind warning.

Snowfall amounts have not been as high as forecast, but plow dispatchers say the wind is creating quite a bit of drifting snow. They are warning drivers to slow down, especially going around corners where they could come across unexpected drifts.

Roads remain snow-covered in most of the province, and there are issues with visibility in blowing snow.

Cold, cold weather coming

Precipitation in the morning will be a mix of flurries, showers, drizzle, and possibly freezing rain. At 6 a.m. winds were gusting to 50 km/h at Charlottetown Airport, but they were expected to pick up again later in the morning, with gusts as high as 90 km/h.

Temperatures will fall again in the afternoon and the precipitation will change back to flurries, but the precipitation is not the major concern in the forecast.

"Our winds are going to be an issue today, tonight and tomorrow," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The temperature will fall to -12 C overnight and remain there Tuesday. Winds blowing 50 km/h with gusts to 80 will drive the wind chill down close to -30 for most of Tuesday.

