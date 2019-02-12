Winter storm could be biggest of the season

What could be the biggest snowstorm of the winter so far will land on Prince Edward Island Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for P.E.I., and is calling for 20 to 30 centimetres of snow. The biggest snowfall to date this winter was on New Year's Day, when 15 centimetres came down.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there will be some light snow overnight, with the heavy snow striking just as the sun starts to come up.

"It's not looking good — a lot of snow in a short amount of time and blowing snow will reduce the visibilities on the roadway," said Simpkin.

Wind gusts could reach 80 km/h during the storm.

While other parts of the Maritimes will see a mix of rain, Simpkin expects the precipitation will be almost entirely snow on the Island. Temperatures could creep above freezing in the late afternoon, leading to some ice pellets and maybe some rain in Kings County.

Conditions will improve overnight Wednesday, but more snow could accumulate.

