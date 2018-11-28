Winter storm warning issued for P.E.I.

It may not be winter yet, but Environment Canada has issued its first winter storm warning of the season for Prince Edward Island.

Heavy snowfall and high winds are expected.



The storm will begin as rain Wednesday evening, with winds at 30 kilometres out of the northeast with gusts to 50. It will switch over to snow before midnight, and by that time the wind will be blowing at 50 with gusts to 80.

By the early morning hours the wind will pick up to 60 with gusts to 100. The snow will continue through the morning.

Snowfall of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected overnight, with a further five centimetres falling in the morning before it switches back to rain.

Northumberland Ferries is cancelling crossings in advance of the storm. The last crossings will be the 11:15 a.m. from Wood Islands and the 1 p.m. from Caribou, NS.

Confederation Bridge has issued an extended wind warning advisory. It says traffic could be restricted on the bridge from 1 a.m. Thursday through to 5 a.m. Friday.

It has been a very wintry November for Islanders. Charlottetown Airport has measured almost triple the normal snowfall, and temperatures have been more than 2 C below normal.

