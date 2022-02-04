Cancellations pile in as storm starts on P.E.I.

Islanders can expect a pile of snow, along with ice pellets, through Friday and until Saturday morning.

"It's a slow moving system. It's a very different kind of storm system than the last three," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland. "It's a very large frontal boundary."

See a full list of closures on Storm Centre

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350

That means it won't be as intense in terms of wind or rate of precipitation, but it will bring consistent precipitation throughout the duration of the storm.

"It's going to continue to add up," he said.

"While the more significant risk is over Nova Scotia, some freezing rain is still possible here on P.E.I. for southeastern areas. Snow and ice pellets will begin to taper off tonight into Saturday, but lingering flurries and blowing snow may be an issue through Saturday morning for exposed areas."

There was some fresh snow down early Friday morning, but heavy snowfall had not yet started. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Scotland is forecasting amounts between 25 and 50 centimetres across the province.

"Snow covered roads are the big concern," he said, adding that power outages are also possible.

The southern areas of Queens and Kings counties will see more ice pellets mixing with the snow, starting early Friday. That will mean less snow in those areas.

Wind won't be as high as in previous winter storms this year. It will come from the northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h Friday morning.

"It may not be as windy as our last few storms, but this slow-moving frontal boundary is more than making up for that with heavy precipitation," said Scotland.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," said the Environment Canada warning. "Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

Lots of cancellations

Cancellations started rolling in early Friday morning.

Island children are getting a long weekend, thanks to Mother Nature.

Both the Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board cancelled school. UPEI and Holland College also cancelled on-campus classes for the day. Online classes may be proceeding as normal.

The provincial government closed all of its offices for the day, along with all COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics across the Island.

Island Waste Management has cancelled garbage pickup and rescheduled it for Saturday. Service Canada closed its offices, and Transit P.E.I. and the County Line Express cancelled their runs for the day. T3 is operating in Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall, but people should check online for updates.