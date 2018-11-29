46K without power as high winds, heavy snow strike P.E.I.

A winter storm is bringing down power lines across P.E.I., and it is only getting worse.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire province, and the weather has knocked out power to almost 46,000 Maritime Electric customers. Before 9 a.m. outages were fluctuating between 5,000 and 11,000, but then they jumped to 36,000, and as of 9:45 a.m., 46,000.

Both the English and French school boards on the Island are closed.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Provincial civil service offices and UPEI are delaying opening. Holland College campuses are closed for the day.

The Eastern Kings Community Center has opened a warming centre.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled its sailings for the day and restrictions are in place on Confederation Bridge, with winds on the Northumberland Strait gusting close to 100 km/h. In an advisory issued Wednesday, Confederation Bridge said restrictions were possible through to 5 a.m. Friday.

Conditions in Charlottetown are slushy and slippery. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Some flights at Charlottetown Airport are cancelled or delayed.

RCMP in Queens County are warning drivers to take care, saying several vehicles are off the road in the Pleasant Valley area. The power was out in most of Charlottetown at 8 a.m. Drivers should be aware that means traffic lights are not working.

Pleasant Valley. A number of vehicles off the road and people still driving fast. Please slow down - drive for toad and weather conditions <a href="https://t.co/LG7PcnHuGk">pic.twitter.com/LG7PcnHuGk</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Drivers are also being warned to avoid downed power lines. There is one reported on Route 2 in Summerside, between East Drive and Central Street, and another on the O'Leary Road in Springfield West.

Strong winds, heavy snow

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said the big trouble with this storm is the wind.

"The amount of the snow is not overly heavy — it is heavy enough that it's making a mess — but the weight of that snow, and the combination of the heavy wet snow and strong winds has been the real issue," said Scotland.

Cathy Lowe took some pictures of these poles down on Sherwood Road in Charlottetown on her way home from a night shift. (Cathy Lowe/Facebook)

Winds will gust as strong as 100 km/h during the day, and even into the evening will gust as strong as 80 km/h.

Plow dispatchers are reporting not only poor weather conditions, but in Prince and Queens counties there are downed power lines across roads.

Power line crews on the road

Maritime Electric has been reporting outages since 3 a.m., and has had crews on the road since then.

Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin said it's helpful for people to call and provide what information they can about the damage they see, and in particular about downed power lines.

It was a candlelight breakfast for many Prince Edward Islanders Thursday morning. (Jessica Doria-Brown)

"Preferably a call so they can explain it to us in case we have other questions," said Griffin.

"[Downed power lines are] really important to us. Those tend to be dealt with immediately. We classify those as emergencies, just so that we get to them to make sure that they're not energized and no one comes in contact with them."

Griffin said there is no telling at this point when power will be restored. The heavy snow and strong winds are a bad combination for keeping the electricity on.

