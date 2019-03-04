Winter storm warning shuts down P.E.I. schools

Following weekend weather that held the promise of spring, a winter storm that could be the biggest of the season is on its way, and officials have closed public schools for the day. UPEI and Holland College are also closed.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Some provincial civil service offices have announced a delay in opening. Several flights have been cancelled at Charlottetown Airport and Confederation Bridge has issued a wind advisory starting at noon.

The storm is forecast to bring 30 to 35 centimetres of snow. The biggest storm previously was on Feb. 13, when 20 centimetres of snow fell.

Winds were calm in Charlottetown and there was no snow falling at 6 a.m., with a temperature of -6 C.

The snow is expected to start about 10 a.m. with the winds picking up to 30 km/h with gusts to 50. It will continue until about 9 p.m., with a possibility of ice pellets mixing in the final few hours.

