Risk of freezing rain this evening as P.E.I. gears up for another winter storm

P.E.I. is bracing for yet another winter storm this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for all of the province as well as most of the Maritimes.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said periods of snow will begin Saturday morning and that there's the potential for it to mix with ice pellets. She said there's also risk of freezing rain late in the afternoon and in the evening.

Simpkin forecasts 20 to 30 centimetres of snow in Prince and Queens counties. Kings County could see from 15 to 30 centimetres.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the Maritimes. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected along the coast. Environment Canada also warns of higher than normal water levels on the Island's northern coast.

Wind conditions may result in restrictions to traffic at the Confederation Bridge starting at around 11 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m.

Police say people should stay off the road if conditions worsen. Dozens of motorists were stranded and had to be rescued during the previous winter storm two weeks ago.

Winds are winding up and the snow is coming down. The clean up is going to be challenging with heavy snow, mixed precipitation, heavy rain, risk of a thunderstorm, HIGH WINDS and storm surge. <a href="https://twitter.com/WKNDMornings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WKNDMornings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peistorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peistorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/GdiIFQzutd">pic.twitter.com/GdiIFQzutd</a> —@tsimpkin

Flights to and from the Charlottetown Airport this weekend have been cancelled.

Health P.E.I. COVID-19 testing clinics in Charlottetown, Summerside and Borden-Carleton will be closed for the day due to the weather.

The vaccine booking line also won't be in operation and vaccine appointments for Saturday will be rescheduled.