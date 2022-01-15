Thousands without power as P.E.I. hit by 2nd major winter storm in a week

Thousands of Island homes are without power as a major winter storm slammed P.E.I. for the second time in a week.

Over 9,000 Maritime Electric customers were dealing with power outages as of Saturday at 8:50 a.m. as the storm that began overnight continued to sweep through the Maritimes.

An Environment Canada weather alert remained in place for all P.E.I., with snow mixed with ice pellets forecast to taper to flurries by noon.

Snowfalls totals of 30-40 centimetres are expected, with winds reaching 90 km/h.

"Strong northerly winds in conjunction with the fresh snowfall will result in near-zero [visibility] in extensive blowing snow," the warning said. "Strong northerly winds will cause temperatures to drop significantly today giving cold wind chill values."

Islanders are asked to stay off the roads given near-zero visibility and blowing snow. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Higher than normal water levels and significant waves on the Island's north coast are also expected.

Environment Canada urged people to postpone non-essential travel.

Charlottetown police said plows remain off the road given weather conditions. They warned people not to travel.

White out conditions and plows still off the roads. Travel is not advised at this time. Stay safe everyone! Dispatcher Stephanie —@ChtownPolice

The Confederation Bridge was closed to all traffic Friday at 8 p.m.

The Borden, Charlottetown and Summerside COVID-19 testing clinics are closed for the day due to the weather.