Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

Thousands without power as P.E.I. hit by 2nd major winter storm in a week

Thousands of Island homes were once again without power as a major winter storm hit P.E.I. for the second time in a week.

Winter storm warning still in effect

CBC News ·
Snowfalls totals of up to 40 centimetres are expected with winds reaching 90 km/h. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Thousands of Island homes are without power as a major winter storm slammed P.E.I. for the second time in a week.

Over 9,000 Maritime Electric customers were dealing with power outages as of Saturday at 8:50 a.m. as the storm that began overnight continued to sweep through the Maritimes.

An Environment Canada weather alert remained in place for all P.E.I., with snow mixed with ice pellets forecast to taper to flurries by noon.

Snowfalls totals of 30-40 centimetres are expected, with winds reaching 90 km/h.

"Strong northerly winds in conjunction with the fresh snowfall will result in near-zero [visibility] in extensive blowing snow," the warning said. "Strong northerly winds will cause temperatures to drop significantly today giving cold wind chill values."

Islanders are asked to stay off the roads given near-zero visibility and blowing snow. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Higher than normal water levels and significant waves on the Island's north coast are also expected.

Environment Canada urged people to postpone non-essential travel.

Charlottetown police said plows remain off the road given weather conditions. They warned people not to travel.

The Confederation Bridge was closed to all traffic Friday at 8 p.m.

The Borden, Charlottetown and Summerside COVID-19 testing clinics are closed for the day due to the weather.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now