Saturday brings the cold before the storm

Islanders are encouraged to prepare for difficult travel conditions and possible power outages as snow and freezing rain are expected to hit P.E.I. on Sunday and into Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Island and advises travellers to prepare for hazardous road conditions.

It is calling for snow at times heavy beginning in the morning and snow mixed with ice pellets late in the afternoon.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland expects the far western regions of the province to get hit the hardest with up to 30 centimetres of snow and 30 millimetres of rain forecast.

He expects the central regions to get up to 20 cm of snow and 40 mm of rain and the east to get up to 15 cm of snow and 40 mm of rain.

Up to 30 cm of snow could fall in the far western parts of the province. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"With the temperature falling Monday I do see the potential for icy roads," he tweeted on Saturday. "Winds will also still be quite gusty and light rain will change back to light snow which may result in blowing snow. Definitely possible we see delayed school openings, or closures."

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snodden said Saturday is the day to get things done ahead of Sunday's mess.

"Get out, get any of your grocery shopping done today, make sure things like your flashlights have batteries because as we roll into tomorrow there is a risk of power outages especially for Sunday night and into Monday, and especially for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island," he said.

If you are out and about Saturday, be sure to bundle up. Environment Canada said there is a risk of frostbite Saturday with a wind chill of –27 C in the afternoon and –28 C in the evening.

