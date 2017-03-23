Winter storm could bring more than 40 cm of snow
Higher than usual water levels possible overnight
Prince Edward Islanders are being warned to stay off the roads Friday as the season's first major winter storm hits the Island.
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Thursday afternoon. Some areas are already seeing flurries. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin expects the snow to begin in earnest later this morning.
"Expect anywhere from 10 to 15 centimetres of snow during the day today with an additional 20 to perhaps 30 centimetres of snow tomorrow morning," said Simpkin.
"If you're adding that up that could be anywhere up to 30 to 45 centimetres of snow by the time it's all said and done."
The snow will come with high winds.
"Blowing snow will certainly reduce visibility to almost nothing in certain areas at certain times," said Simpkin.
Environment Canada has added special weather statement regarding the possibility of high than usual water levels, particularly along the North Shore, as the strong winds combine with high tides overnight.
The wind is forecast to blow at 40 km/h with gusts to 70 this afternoon. That will increase to 50 with gusts to 80 overnight.
With files from Island Morning
