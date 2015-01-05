Schools closed as P.E.I. braces for winter storm

With P.E.I. under both snowfall and rainfall warnings, the Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board have cancelled classes for the day.

In addition to the rain and snow, Prince County is also facing a freezing rain warning. Kings County is under a rainfall warning only.

Queens and Prince Counties can expect up to 20 centimetres of snow, with the snow starting around 9 a.m., and as much as 40 millimetres of rain following that.

Holland College has also announced some delays to opening.